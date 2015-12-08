Old Timer hockey players play golf to benefit Canadian Tire Jump Start program

For the second year in a row, players from the Old Timers (55+) hockey program came together and raised $1,700 for the Canadian Tire Jump Start program.

Despite a multitude of physical ailments, the Old Timers played an 18-hole scramble, told awful jokes, bid on coveted merchandise, and just generally had a great time.

Including last year’s fundraising effort, the old boys have now donated $3,100 to a program that gives less fortunate kids a chance to play their sport of choice. Special guest Keith Pistell, general manger of Courtenay Canadian Tire, explained that last year Jump Start helped over 600 local athletes with equipment, registration fees and other incidentals that sometimes keep young athletes from pursuing their sporting goals. The Old Timers thank their like-minded sponsors who also see the benefit of Canadian Tire’s Jump Start program and its positive impact in our community: Rob Speer Pro Shop, Sunnydale Golf Course, Canadian Tire, Sport Check, Mark’s Work Wear, Comox Valley Recreation, Midlands Tools, London Drugs, Shoppers Drug Mart, McDonald’s Restaurant, Becky Hagen Re-Max, Simon Cycles, Chances Playtime Gateway, Quality Foods, Comox Valley Catering, Tim Horton’s, Starbucks, White Spot, Boston Pizza, Panago Pizza, Westview Ford, Greg Dowling, Eric Baker, RC Smith, Smokey Wagner, and Dave Pye—thank-you for your generous donations!