Comox Valley Raiders drop PeeWee football opener

It was a hard-fought battle on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the nine-man Comox Valley Raiders PeeWee football club took on the Victoria Warhawks.

The Warhawks executed their plays well and capitalized on the Raiders’ errors taking the lead early and holding that lead till the final buzzer. The Warhawks came out strong in the first half, scoring on the opening kickoff.

But the Young PeeWee Raiders fought with heart and determination. Fynn Baekkelund, Jaden Fort and Gage Hennicke-Nasadyk all made positive gains on the ground with Fynn galloping for a first down off a well-thrown ball by QB Morgan Crisp as well as Hennicke-Nasadyk making some crushing tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

New additions to the Raiders this year, Samuel Paul-Hus and Alex Hall, contributed to our offensive line and battled hard against a larger opponent. Veterans Riley Colomby, Noah Isenor, David Chincoya-Martinez and Rhys Binney made a huge impact on both sides of the ball, with some great tackles and devastating blocks.

Geoffrey Jestico did a great job holding his ground despite the size difference he faced on the other side of the ball. Adam Bailey at safety made some incredible key tackles that saved numerous touchdowns from being scored.

And new to the roster last week, Micah Leopkey-Johnson, Matthew Simond and Matthew Haviland jumped into various positions to fill the voids in both offence and defence, and even with limited practice opportunities, they made a huge impact.

The majority of the team played both ways with little time to rest, but that didn't show in their attitudes or accomplishments.

Despite the loss this PeeWee football team improved 100 per cent during the course of the game, and with more practice as a team they will make some great things happen this year!