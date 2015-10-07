Comox Valley Raiders drop close game in Bantam football opener

The Comox Valley Raiders gave the Westside Warriors a run for their money but dropped a close 21-19 Bantam football decision. Liam Greeley is seen carrying the ball.

The Comox Valley Raiders travelled to Vancouver on Sept. 11 to take on the Westside Warriors in the first game of the Bantam football season.

In a hard-fought and highly entertaining match, Westside came out on top 21-19. The Warriors were able to get out to a 14-6 lead at the half with some acrobatic catches and a lucky bounce on a fumble.

“After the half our ground game started to take control with strong runs by Tomas Foge and Levi Pederson, each of whom scored TDs,” a Raiders’ spokesperson said.

On defence Marco Noviello and Nick Adamschek made multiple textbook open field tackles and shut down Warrior receivers on both sides of the field.

“We ended up scoring with two seconds left on the clock after yet another powerful drive and I have no doubt if we had one more drive the outcome would have been a different story,” the spokesperson added.

“Overall, an excellent effort against a tough opponent is a great start to our season and I can't wait to see them in action against the defending provincial champs on Sept. 25 in Vancouver against Salmon Arm.

“Our first home game is Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Bill Moore Memorial Park with a chance to even the season series with Westside.”