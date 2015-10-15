  • Connect with Us

Cyclocross bike race Sept. 17 at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

  • by  Contributed - Comox Valley Record
  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Mount Washington Alpine Resort is hosting a cyclocross race on Sept. 17. - PHOTO SUBMITTED
Mount Washington Alpine Resort is hosting a cyclocross race on Sept. 17.
— image credit: PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Cross on Top of the Rock cyclocross bike race goes Saturday, Sept. 17 at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Organizers expect a good turnout for the second race of the Cross on the Rock series. “With last weekend’s record breaking race in Victoria, it looks like more than 350 riders should be making the trek up Mount Washington for race #2 of the series.

“After reopening the bike park this year, Mount Washy was extremely excited to host their first-ever cyclocross race at the alpine resort,” an event spokesperson said.

“The course has been described as ‘lumpy’ with compacted grass sections, wide open gravel, a mix of pavement and paving stones and we even snuck in a section of singletrack. The crux of the course is the 50 foot run-up.

“Perhaps with the right gear and tire combination, and if you have pistons for legs you may not have to dismount. The mountain is still open so bring your park bike to send it after your race and don’t forget your wallet for post race bevies and burgers at Teds.”

Cross On Top of the Rock is brought to you by Trail Bicycles, Mount Washington and a whole host of local sponsors.

Registration opens at 9:45 a.m. and racing starts at 11:15 a.m. For more information, visit crossontherock.com

 

