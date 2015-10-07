Crown Isle ladies having fun on the golf course

Dee Horie, Katy Macaulay and Val Dingwall were the Three Blind Mice from Crown Isle that competed in the Malaspina Tournament.

’Three Blind Mice’ from Crown Isle Ladies Golf were at Myrtle Point’s ‘Halloween in September’-themed Malaspina Tournament on Sept. 11.

Dee Horie placed third low gross, Katy Macaulay finished in ninth place and Val Dingwall placed in the net scoring.

Sept. 13 was our Odd or Even Tournament, where golfers decided the holes they wanted to count. For the Even side, first low gross was Marilyn McCusker with 39 followed by Sandy Dudley and Maggie MacLean 40, Jackie Hooper 41, and Carol Ayley and Rosemary Smith 42.

Low net scores for the Even side was Donna Cunliffe with 29.5 followed by Kathy McGillis, Shirley Podovsky, Marsha McKinnon and Judy Kaffka all at 31.5. Third was Sandy Linhart and Pamela Stevens with 32.5, then Peggy Quinney, Brenda Barrigan, Pat Chalmers and Jean Wharton 33.

On the Odd side first low gross was Katy Macaulay with 40 followed by Dee Horie 41, Val Dingwall 44 and Kathy Thompson 49. Net scores were Judy Pouliot with 35, Donna Wilson 36.5, Leslie McFarlane 37.5 and Judy Aldcroft 39.

KP winners were Dee Horie on #12 and Jan Macfarlane on #4. Brenda Barrigan had par 5s on #1 and #10. Birdies were everywhere, starting on #2 with Jackie Hooper then #3 Dee Horie, #4 Marilyn McCusker, #5 Rosemary Smith and Sandy Dudley (who also birdied #7), #10 Maggie McLean, #12 Evie McDonald, #15 Ev Shaw, #16 Helen Kitchen and #17 Katy Macaulay.

Crown Isle’s final 9 & Wine is on Sept. 21 raising money for breast cancer research. The days are shorter so the shotgun start is moved ahead to 4:30 with the doors open at 3 p.m. Entry fee includes a $20 donation to breast cancer (tax receipt is available) and a tee gift of a Gogie hat and towel valued at $30.

We have some amazing silent auction items, a golf bag, some golf trips, just to name a few, so bring some cash, wear your pink and let’s have fun while raising money for such a great cause. Sign up soon as an individual or as a four-man team.