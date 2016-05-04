Crown Isle Gentlemen conclude great season of golf

Over 70 men turned out for the finale of Gentlemen’s Night at Crown Isle on Sept. 13 and were rewarded by good weather, good friends, and good times.

Nick Usher won low gross with a 31 for the Prime Chop House, tying the low gross for the year. Another record was set by Craig Rennison with low net 28 for Hollis Wealth. Craig also won a special draw of a new golf bag courtesy of Dave Wheeldon.

Dave Clare won twice: on #5 with an eagle for The Eagle Radio 97.3FM and a sleeve of Pro-V1’s on #7 for KP-12 from Sean Sweeney, Barristers.

John Davis won KP-12 on #4 for Sean Sweeney and also KP on #16 for Gee Associates. Quinn McMorran, a guest from Thrifty’s, won LD+13 on #1 for McDonalds; Quinn was also on target with his KP on #4 for Assante Capital.

The Somerville family had a good night, with dad Tom winning Hidden Hole for the Golf Shop with his 10 on #3 and son Tyler hitting his 3rd shot KP+13 on #5 for Scotia MacLeod, Russ Keil.

Other winners: Jason Andrew LD-12 on #1 for Bill Anglin, Re/Max; Sandy Bain hit his drive closest to the Mustang for Westview Ford; big-hitting Charles Belanger laid up his drive on #8 closest to the 250-yard Magic Circle for BMO Nesbitt Burns;

Mike Chatwin hit his 2nd shot closest to the House on #9 for Art Meyers, Royal LePage; Gerry Cormans made the longest putt on #5 for Finneron Hyundai.

Bob Montgomery had some competition but won Joke of the Night for Canadian Tire; Gary Morton was closest to the 150-yard Magic Circle on #8 for Brian Rice Toyota; Eric Nelson had KP for Everyone on #12 for Jim’s Clothes Closet;

Graeme Nelson hit his 2nd shot KP on #4 for Thrifty Foods; Garth O’Neil won the Hartman Auto Supply draw prize; Roy Parker sailed his shot on #7 for the KP+13 for Sean Sweeney;

Paul Skinner was closest to the 200-yard Magic Circle on #8 for Mike Hamilton Logging; Brendan Somers was in two bunkers on #3 winning for Coastal Community Credit Union; Dave Stevens gets a hair style for his 2nd shot KP+13 for the Head Shed;

Dave Webb was closest to the white spot for White Spot Restaurant; Evan Webber won the Blind Draw for Budget Blinds; Vincent Dupuis won the grand prize draw – a new golf bag – for Sleeman’s.

Thanks to Rod Prieto, Evan Webber and the rest of the Golf Shop staff, plus the hard-working food and beverage staff, who all made each of our 20 evenings a success.