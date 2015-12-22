  • Connect with Us

Sports

Judas Icarus defeats Haviko at Pure Wrestling Association card in Courtenay

  • by  Earle Couper - Comox Valley Record
  • Comox Valley posted Sep 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Hometown fans who had pinned their hopes on Comox Valley’s Judas Icarus defeating Campbell River’s Haviko did not leave the K’omoks Band Hall disappointed on Sept. 17.

As part of the Pure Wrestling Association’s card, Icuras defeated Haviko to claim Pure Wrestling Academy (where both wrestlers train in Campbell River) bragging rights.

Other undercard action included Bambi Hall defeating Riea Von Slasher, BJ Laredo and Scott Steel wrestling to a time limit draw (allowing Steel to retain his Pure Violence championship), Cremator Von Slasher defeating Nolan James and Krofton (with Rock Dawg Andrew Davis) defeating Zakk Merrick to remain B.C. champion.

The main event saw E.O. Mike Becherer of Campbell River defeat Lak Siddartha to remain PWA and VIPW champion in an entertaining no-holds barred match.

The PWA presented their inaugural Outstanding Contribution Award to Courtenay’s Goat FM radio host Rock Dawg Andrew Davis. Merck attacked Davis, only to be chased off by Krofton.

For more on the PWA, check out canadianprowrestling.com

 

