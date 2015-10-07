Comox Thursday Night Ladies hold closing tournament to end golf season

Phyllis Taylor and Patti Harris were co-winners of low gross honours at the Comox Thursday Night Ladies year-end tourney.

The Comox Golf Course Thursday Night Ladies golf season ended Sept. 15 with tons of laughter and amazing golf.

Thirty-eight ladies came out for a lovely fall evening of golf and even though we started at 5:30 p.m. we were all in before an incredible golden full moon rose.

Two plaques were given out to winners of low gross and low net and the Willa Lamb putting trophy was also awarded. For the first time ever, there was a tie for low gross with scores of 42. The low gross plaque will have both Phyllis Taylor and Patti Harris as winners for 2016.

Karen Gill, a new member this year, won the low net plaque with a score of 33. The Willa Lamb low putts trophy went to Patti Harris with 13 putts. That is how you get a great low gross score – putt well.

Karen Gill won putt for dough on #3 while Amber Dafour was on the mark on #8 to win that putt for dough. Low snip winners were Sue Leakey with a bird on #6 and a par on #2. Phyllis Taylor had a bird on #5 and Patti Harris a bird on #9. Birdies are also good for low gross scores.

The one and only 24+ snip winner was Barb Buchanan on #3. Gillian Ingrey chipped in on #3 and her group enjoyed some chocolate which was the envy of many.

The next five low gross winners were Jan Dafoe 43, Lorelei Banford 45, Sharon Crowe 45 Barb Tribe 45 and Karen Vanetta 46.

The next five low net winners were Barb Buchanan 35, Linda Diamond 35, Kathy Branch 36, Amber Dafour 36 and Paula McRae 37.

Anna Fleck, Chris Flynn and Kim Pearce decided to play a scramble and shot an awesome 37 but unfortunately it was a stroke play tournament. Thanks for the entertainment ladies.

Huge and heartfelt thanks to our sponsors: Keith Gibson-Investors Group, Signature Oil and Vinegar, Chris and Errol Flynn-Re/Max, Anna Fleck-Mortgage Broker, Golf Life-Comox Pro Shop, Kathy Branch-Mobile Hair Design, CIBC Comox Mall, Chinook Forest Products, Subway, Bulk Barn, Peony Nails and Spa, Mid Island Gifts and Comox Bar and Grill. “We couldn’t do it without you,” a spokesperson said.