  • Connect with Us

Sports

Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies golfers sink final putts of the season

  • by  Contributed - Comox Valley Record
  • Comox Valley posted Sep 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies wrapped up their season Sept.15 with a scramble best ball won by the team of Cathy Lynn Hamilton, Deb Hames and Maylene Friesen with the low score.

Hole winners: Karen Garrett on #3, Corinne Innes on #4, Kathie Reid on #5, Jenny Lavery on #9 and Colleen Robson on #6 for closet to the squiggly line and it was her longest drive ever.

Weekly prize winners:

Booster Juice-Sherry Harrison, Boston Pizza–Coral Tanner and Louise Bustard, Fluid Bar & Grill–Leslie Bird, Great Canadian Oil Change/Car Wash-Karen Garrett and Colleen Lawrence and Mary Lynn Doubinin;

Investors Group Janet Gee/Locals Restaurant–Monique Walker and Maylene Friesen, Investors Group Keith Gibson–Kathie Reid and June Fuller, Jo Klassen's Grill–Fran Wright, Deb McMahon and Jill Marshall.

Labellamie Hair Studio-Louise Smiley, Michaels Off Main–Judy Mann, Panago Pizza-Ardene Larison and Deb Hames, Plates Eatery-Fran Wright-Jenny Lavery and Cheryl Sellers;

Subway-Colleen Robson and Cathy Hamilton, Town Pantry/White Spot-Marilyn Curley, Whistle Stop Pub-Shauna Reid, Golf Lesson-Anna Butler, Visor-Corinne Innes.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event