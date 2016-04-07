Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies golfers sink final putts of the season

Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies wrapped up their season Sept.15 with a scramble best ball won by the team of Cathy Lynn Hamilton, Deb Hames and Maylene Friesen with the low score.

Hole winners: Karen Garrett on #3, Corinne Innes on #4, Kathie Reid on #5, Jenny Lavery on #9 and Colleen Robson on #6 for closet to the squiggly line and it was her longest drive ever.

Weekly prize winners:

Booster Juice-Sherry Harrison, Boston Pizza–Coral Tanner and Louise Bustard, Fluid Bar & Grill–Leslie Bird, Great Canadian Oil Change/Car Wash-Karen Garrett and Colleen Lawrence and Mary Lynn Doubinin;

Investors Group Janet Gee/Locals Restaurant–Monique Walker and Maylene Friesen, Investors Group Keith Gibson–Kathie Reid and June Fuller, Jo Klassen's Grill–Fran Wright, Deb McMahon and Jill Marshall.

Labellamie Hair Studio-Louise Smiley, Michaels Off Main–Judy Mann, Panago Pizza-Ardene Larison and Deb Hames, Plates Eatery-Fran Wright-Jenny Lavery and Cheryl Sellers;

Subway-Colleen Robson and Cathy Hamilton, Town Pantry/White Spot-Marilyn Curley, Whistle Stop Pub-Shauna Reid, Golf Lesson-Anna Butler, Visor-Corinne Innes.