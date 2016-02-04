Courtenay Whalers women's hockey team plays home opener Sept. 24

Courtenay Whalers have started the 2016-2017 women’s hockey season with a couple of great, fast-paced practices and inter-squads.

The Whalers finished off last season with a tremendous showing at the annual Whistler tournament, having registered two teams with Whalers players. The Whalers registration continues to grow, showing that women’s hockey is thriving in the Comox Valley.

Our first practice on Sept. 8 saw lots of returning players and a couple of new faces. The first game of the season will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. against Port Alberni. Come cheer on the women at Sport Centre #2 in what will be a fast-paced game with lots of end-to-end action.

The Courtenay Whalers is a women's recreational hockey team based out of the Comox Valley Sports Centre, catering to all skill and commitment levels, with options of playing full-time, part-time or purchasing a punch card

If you are interested in getting more information about joining the Whalers, please contact cvwhalershockey@gmail.com or find them on Facebook by searching Courtenay Whalers Women's hockey.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the fans and sponsors who support us,” a team spokesperson said. “If you are interested in sponsoring the Whalers, please contact at the email listed above.”