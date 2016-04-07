Good turnout for Sunnydale Men's Sunday Golf

Sunnydale Men's Sunday Golf on Sept. 18 had 42 competitors, including Harvey Skerritt, return to the fold with vengeance.

Low gross (0-10) leader Mitch Carr-Hilton scored 73 followed by Dan Woods 75, Gerry Koster 76, Ian Haigh 77 and Dave Pye 79.

Low gross (11+) winners were Silvio Alberti 76, Bo Bishop 78, Ham Stewart 79, Gord Rallison 82 and Wally Pettigrew 83.

Low net winners were Corey Nickerson 63, Gerry Rautenberg 65, Ken Cottini 66, Jim McCaffery 67, Guy Traverse 68, Harvey Skerritt 69 and Clyde Levy/Rick Dawson/Darrell Smith with 70.

Skins 11+ payouts: Harvey Skerritt (2), Corey Nickerson, Claudio Scavia, Jules Urban and Silvio Alberti.

Pro Shop skins payouts: Mitch Carr-Hilton, Dave Pye, Rick Dawson, Dan Woods (2).

Bo Bishop took low net with 66. KPs: Harvey Skerritt (2), Jim Buchanan and Jules Urban.

Greg Koster's donated Long Drives-ProV1 balls went to Murray Erickson, Gerry Rautenberg and Wally Pettigrew. Pots of Gold: Harvey Skerritt (2), Jules Urban and Claudio Scavia.

Sponsored holes: 40 Knots Winery-Bo Bishop, Rob Speer Pro Shop-Dan Woods, Subway-Corey Nickerson, Marc & Beckie Club Caterers-Ken Cottini, Daryl Robbins Accountants-Corey Nickerson and Doug Rushton, Paradise Plants-Corey Nickerson.

Note: Temp greens; players must hole out. A local rule to the contrary is not allowable. Decisions 33-8/1.

This week is our Men's Club (summer) wind up. Register by 8:30 a.m. Following the presentations will be an AGM and a free lunch for members. Regular men's winter golf starts Oct. 2, register by 8:30 a.m.