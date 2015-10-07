United Div. 1 men lose, Div. 3B men win

Comox Valley United opened their 2016-17 Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 1 season with a 3-1 loss to VI Wave, Sept. 18 in Victoria.

Nick Marinus netted the lone United goal while Luke Phye was named Comox MVP and Ben Collin was Comox Rookie.

The local men’s side will be looking to get on the winning track this Saturday, Sept. 24 when they host Bays United in a 6 p.m. start at Vanier Turf Field.

“Our half time draw is donated by Scoops and Slices and we will be drawing three gift cards for some delicious treats from there,” a team spokesperson said.

“We are looking for a huge turn out to support the eam to cheer them on to victory.”

Meanwhile, United’s Div. 3B men won their Sept. 18 home opener 2-0 over Saanich Fusion to improve their record to 1-1.

Comox MVP Kyle Marinus and David Marshall scored the goals and Jonathan Schmidt posted the shutout. United, in its first season, is away to Bays United this Sunday, Sept. 25.

THROW INS Follow the Div. 1 men’s team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CVUnitedSoccerMen/?ref=bookmarks and Twitter at @cvmens … follow the Div. 3 men’s team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CVUnitedSoccerDiv3/?fref=ts and Twitter at @CVUnitedDiv3 … scores and schedules can be found on www.visl.org … United Div. 3B dropped their Sept. 11 season opener 2-0 to Fernwood Town in Victoria …