Perseverance Trail Run entries rolling in quickly for Oct. 23 fundraiser

This year's Perseverance Trail Run goes Oct. 23.

Perseverance Trail Run entries have been rolling in steadily since the start of September and organizers say spots in this year’s race are disappearing quickly.

“There is no wait list this year so be sure to get online and snag your spot before it’s too late,” a spokesperson for the Oct. 23 fundraising race noted.

“The Perseverance Trail Run is for everybody from the littles to the veterans and from the fasties to the superhero's sporting capes.

“This grass roots, community driven, fundraising event for the Cumberland Community Forest welcomes all runners. Whether you get your feet wet in the 3km XC Romp or test your lungs in the challenging 11km Mountain Run, we hope you will join us in supporting this great cause once again on Oct. 23.”

Registration includes a fun and challenging run in the trails, a tasty post-race spread and entry into a massive draw for awesome prizes, and a donation to the Cumberland Community Forest on your behalf that will be doubled by the event’s secret forest fairy.

“Wow, we think that is a pretty good deal,” the spokesperson said.

This year #projectperseverance events will be taking place over an entire week including race weekend. Check out all of the exciting events and learn how you can support the CCFS on this year’s big fundraising drive.

Note: 2016 race gear orders must be in by Sept. 23. Check out the amazing art work we have for this year’s gear and head back to Race Online (link below) to order your gear before Friday.

https://www.raceonline.ca/events/details/1217

For more details, visit www.perseverancetrailrun.com