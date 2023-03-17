New or used pickups found at Todaysdrive.com

Angelique Francis (seen here in concert with her sister, Kira, playing trombone) won the 2023 Juno for Blues Album of the Year on March 11. Francis and her family will be playing at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer. Photo via Doug Cox
Vancouver Island MusicFest scheduled performers bring home Juno hardware

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Comox Valley Raiders have opened their first ever spring cheer program, after a successful pilot in the fall. Photo supplied
Registration for Comox Valley Raiders’ cheerleading program now open

The Dragon Racers won their division and the 1,000-metre race at the Sproat Lake/Port Alberni meet in 2022. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

