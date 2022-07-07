19 local projects benefit from Comox Valley Community Foundation Neighborhood Small Grants program

Puntledge Pollinator’s Butterfly Way project helped neighbours create pollinator friendly gardens. A total of 19 projects have been funded through the Comox Valley Community Foundation’s 2022 Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program. Photo supplied

The NSG program is based on a simple but powerful idea – when people feel a sense of connection and belonging in their neighbourhood, they are more likely to be engaged in activities that make it a better place to live.

“We were delighted to see a strong desire to reconnect in our community,” said Christine Helpard, CVCF’s president. “For the past two years, the NSG program has been connecting people virtually and in small groups. This year, it was all about the block parties and bringing neighbours together.”

Block parties are the cornerstone of the NSG program in many communities as they offer neighbours the opportunity to connect and share a meal. These events help to foster connection within neighborhoods.

Other funded projects include a 3D mural in Cumberland, two seed libraries in Comox, two Neighourbood Emergency Preparedness events in Courtenay and a workshop for older adults on how to prepare for a heat wave. The next opportunity to apply for a Neighbourhood Small Grant will be in Spring 2023.

Comox Valley Community Foundation has awarded $5 million to over 175 local non-profits and 250 students in the form of grants and scholarships. As a funder, we support all not for profit and charitable organizations in our community so that they may respond to the pressing and ever-evolving needs and priorities of our residents. For further information about how you can help build the CVCF fund, please visit www.cvcfoundation.org or call 250-338-8444.

