3 Vancouver Island establishments make top 100 romantic restaurants in Canada list

According to OpenTable clients, two spots on Yates Street, one in Brentwood Bay got top marks

Agrius, shown here, and Ferris’ Seafood and Oyster Bar in Victoria, and Butchart Gardens’ dining room in Central Saanich are three of OpenTable’s top 100 most romantic Canadian restaurants. (Facebook/Agrius)

Turns out our Island offers more than simply gardens when it comes to romantic flare.

Two Victoria restaurants and one in Central Saanich have made the cut in a list of 2022’s 100 most romantic restaurants across Canada, according to data from OpenTable reservation services.

Those in need of a last-minute reservation would do well to secure a spot at the list’s featured Agrius Restaurant or Ferris’ Seafood and Oyster Bar, both on Yates Street. The Butchart Gardens dining room, a third selected restaurant in Greater Victoria, is also a fine pick, according to the reservation service’s data.

Over 720,000 restaurant review submissions contributed to OpenTable’s list. On a provincial basis, B.C.’s 22 saucy establishments placed it second behind Ontario’s 42. Quebec, the province claiming to speak the “language of love,” placed fourth, with eight.

The full list can be viewed on OpenTable’s website.

“Our Top 100 list is a great resource and source of inspiration, spanning many different cuisine types and offering options to dine in or take to-go, helping those Canadians still looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day, discover and book the right restaurant experience,” said Matt Davis, country director of OpenTable Canada, in a press release.

The survey’s take could be a narrow one, as OpenTable said over half of Canadians (52 per cent) have not celebrated Valentine’s Day at a restaurant since 2019. In B.C., only 10 per cent of diners had table service on 2020’s special day.

Davis encouraged the public to leave the meal prep to the professionals this year.

“After many milestone moments spent at home, let OpenTable and Canada’s local chefs and restaurants take it from here,” he said.

