40 Knots Winery, Relay Event Rentals to merge

40 Knots Winery and Relay Event Rentals have signed a letter of intent to merge. Photo via relayevents.ca 40 Knots Winery and Relay Event Rentals have signed a letter of intent to merge. Photo via relayevents.ca

40 Knots Winery, known for its wines and beautiful venue and Relay Event Rentals known for a great selection of décor and extreme customer service are joining forces.

On April 1st, 2022, completion of the merger will result in Relay Event Rentals moving operations to the 40 Knots property. Coleen Anderson, owner of Relay Events and her great team of staff will now work with 40 Knots. All of their amazing equipment and décor will be retained with exciting plans to grow their selection.

“We have had the pleasure to work with Coleen and her team for years, and we have always recommended them as our preferred vendor,” says Brenda Hetman-Craig, co-owner of 40 Knots Winery. “It is very exciting for us to be working directly with them to be able to provide rentals for our guests, as well as continuing with the current Relay customers and attracting customers from other regions. While the event business has been through some very difficult economic times in the last two years, we not only survived by working together, but we flourished.”

40 Knots Winery is the two-time recipient of the Comox Valley Record Readers’ Choice “Best Place to Have a Wedding” and seven-time winner of the “Best Winery.” Last year, the winery created a year-round venue space with 360-degree glass walls, making it the first of its kind.

“Bringing the two teams together will enable us to add services, such as day-of-event co-ordination,” says Anderson. “We are also working on some exciting new events at the winery and we will be announcing those in the coming months.”

40 Knots Winery is one of only two businesses in Canada to achieve Platinum Status with Sustainability Tourism 2030. This is a global certification program aligned with the UN’s sustainable development goals, specifically,

• no poverty;

• zero hunger;

• good health and well-being;

• reduced inequalities;

• sustainable communities.

“We focus on three pillars of sustainability: environmental, economic and social,” says Layne Robert Craig, co-owner of 40 Knots. “This merger fits our goals by creating efficiencies economically and emerging as a larger employer committed to our community and committed to environmental sustainability.”

With both companies having a strong focus on elevating the guest experiences, this merger will create a new synergy that will benefit clients and the Comox Valley.

“We are both driven to support our community while helping people celebrate,” says Anderson. “We are excited about the magnitude of what we can do to provide top-of-class services with a full team of experts. 100 per cent of Relay’s services will continue uninterrupted and every booked celebration will go ahead with the same great service that our guests have come to expect.”

To commemorate this great merger, they are doing it in the spirit of celebrating. They will be giving away their signature “Fling Before the Ring” to a lucky couple. Watch for this contest on the 40 Knots Facebook page with the winner to be announced on May 1, 2022.

