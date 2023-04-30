Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Macklem will be at an event hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on the Canadian economy and the central bank’s outlook. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Macklem will be at an event hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on the Canadian economy and the central bank’s outlook. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

5 things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for April on Friday

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Some of Canada’s largest cities will release their home sales figures for April this week. The Calgary Real Estate Board is expected to release its numbers on Monday followed by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver on Tuesday. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board will release its April home sales numbers on Wednesday.

Loblaw results

Loblaw Companies Ltd. will report its first-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday morning followed by the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. The company announced in April that Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations in a senior leadership shuffle that will see Per Bank, chief executive of Denmark’s leading grocery retailer Salling Group A/S, join Loblaw as CEO in early 2024.

Telecom earnings

The telecommunications sector will be in the spotlight on Thursday when Telus Corp. and BCE Inc. report their first-quarter results and hold their annual meetings. The results follow Rogers Communication Inc.’s completion of its deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc.’s acquisition of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless business.

Macklem event

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will be at an event Thursday hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on the Canadian economy and the central bank’s outlook. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent at its April rate decision, but according to its summary of deliberations it did consider raising the rate.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for April on Friday. The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, as the unemployment rate came in at five per cent for the fourth consecutive month.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Island College receives national award for excellence in global education

Just Posted

The free SK8 Park Jam is part of the BC Youth Week activities at the LINC Centre. Photo supplied
City of Courtenay celebrating BC Youth Week with various activities

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

Patricia Trasolini, Sara Child, Mark Herringer, Shelley Humble and Romana Pasca, celebrated North Island College’s Global Excellence Award at CICAN’s World Congress in Montreal on behalf of NIC. Photo supplied
North Island College receives national award for excellence in global education