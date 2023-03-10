Alitis officially opens doors in Comox

Incoming CEO Todd Blaseckie cuts the ribbon with outgoing CEO Cecil Baldry-White by his side at the grand opening of Alitis in Comox. Photo by Lee Simmons, Islandlife Photographics

Alitis Investment Counsel Inc. (Alitis), a discretionary portfolio manager, celebrated its grand opening in Comox on March 2. The newest office, the third on Vancouver Island, is located at 103-695 Aspen Rd.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the latest location. Incoming CEO Todd Blaseckie performed the cutting honors with outgoing CEO Cecil Baldry-White by his side.

“We received a very warm reception from the community, our vendors, and our clients,” said marketing co-ordinator Natalie Nguyen. “It was great to have our team members from our Campbell River and Victoria offices, as well as our remote offices join in the festivities. We are excited to have a presence in the Comox Valley and to continue to grow as a firm.”

Starting out with seven staff and three investment portfolios, Alitis has followed a disciplined data driven approach to investing resulting in a comprehensive approach to wealth management. Today, the firm manages over $435 million in assets, with over 20 team members and seven investment portfolios. Collectively, the team has more than 250 years of industry experience, and is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, thought-provoking advice and exceptional service.

Comox office hours are 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with phone hours from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.