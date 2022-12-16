Alitis opens Comox Valley location

Alitis Investment Counsel Inc. is opening a new office at 103-695 Aspen Rd. in Comox. Photo supplied

Alitis Investment Counsel Inc., a discretionary portfolio manager, is opening a new Comox Valley location. This expansion will support a growing team and future market development plans. The new office, the third one on Vancouver Island, is located at 103-695 Aspen Rd. in Comox.

“Having local staff and a local office makes a big difference,” says Emily Hofmann, portfolio manager. “It’s a commitment to our clients, our team and our business associates who refer clients to the firm — we’re here, and we want to be part of the Comox Valley’s future. Alitis now has over $400 million in assets under management, and expanding to the Comox Valley is a logical step in our growth strategy.”

Alitis’ investment philosophy is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns in all market cycles by constructing portfolios that deliver income and growth over the long-term while minimizing capital draw downs. The investment process at Alitis starts with the traditional investable universe of stocks, bonds, cash and funds, and includes a meaningful allocation to alternative investments, such as real estate, mortgage, private debt, and private equity to adjust the risk profile of the portfolio.

Hofmann will be joined by Shawn Fetter, associate portfolio manager, Natalie Nguyen, marketing co-ordinator, and Emily Krebs, client service administrator, amongst other team members at this location.

“Our plan is to cultivate our presence across Vancouver Island and beyond so that we can continue to provide everyday people access to financial opportunities that are typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy.”

The new office will serve as an extension of the Campbell River and Victoria offices, where you can find innovative solutions, thought-provoking advice, and exceptional service.

Founded in 2009, Alitis is a privately-owned portfolio manager and investment fund manager providing discretionary portfolio management and retirement planning services. Alitis has seven investment funds, and a minimum of $250,000 of investable assets per household.

FMI: alitis.ca