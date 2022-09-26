A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Atlantic airports resume operations after hurricane Fiona triggers cancellations

Flights to and from Charlottetown and Deer Lake resumed today, Sydney to resume tomorrow

Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says flights to and from Charlottetown Airport in P.E.I. and Deer Lake Regional Airport in Newfoundland resumed today.

J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport’s website says the Nova Scotia aviation hub is scheduled to resume commercial flights Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson Leah Batstone says the proactive cancellation of many flights resulted in a large decrease in activity at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but the airport resumed normal operations on Sunday.

Flight tracker FlightAware found only four flights into Halifax Stanfield were cancelled today, along with three into Charlottetown Airport and one into Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Batstone encourages travellers to confirm the status of their flight before heading for the airport and recommends they leave extra time to park, check in, and go through security screening before boarding.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Air TravelhurricaneWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Get an authentic Eastern European sauna experience without leaving the Comox Valley

Just Posted

A house burned to the ground in the early morning hours Monday at Langlois Road. Photo courtesy CTV News Vancouver Island
House destroyed by fire north of Courtenay

’Tempesta Filiale 3’ is one of the Elaine Prodor creations that will be at Cumberland’s Gallery @ Weird Church in October.
The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland holding contemporary art show

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

CV Land Trust executive director Tim Ennis, CV Conservation Partnership co-ordinator Françoise Gervais, and First Credit Union representatives Chris Higgins and Alana McIntyre celebrate the sponsorship of Nature Without Borders. Photo credit: McKinnon Photography
Comox Valley Conservation Partnership’s ‘Nature Without Borders’ plan gets a financial boost

Pop-up banner image