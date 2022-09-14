B.C. business analyst Michael Campbell coming to Courtenay to discuss economic trends

Michael Campbell, internationally renowned economic analyst and host of the popular podcast Money Talks, will be speaking Sept. 29 at NIC’s Stan Hagen Theatre.

Internationally renowned BC business analyst Michael Campbell is coming to Courtenay to answer questions and share his views on the latest economic trends Thursday, Sept. 29 at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre.

Best known as the host of popular Canadian business podcast, Money Talks, Campbell is the founder of the World Outlook Financial Conference, a senior business analyst for Global News and a personal finances expert.

“Michael has been a prominent voice in the business community in B.C. and beyond for about four decades. With conditions being the way they are, we felt this would be a particularly worthwhile time to have him here to share his thoughts,” said Robert Mulrooney, senior financial advisor at Mindset Wealth. “From increasing interest and mortgage rates and supply chain issues to political unrest in Eastern Europe and a possible looming recession, there will be plenty to talk about.”

The format of the talk will involve opening remarks from Campbell, a brief roundtable discussion with members of the Mindset Wealth financial team and then the floor will be open to questions from the audience.

“For anyone with questions about the current situation and how it will affect their personal finances, this is an excellent opportunity to hear from an internationally renowned analyst.”

Trained in the UK and New York, Campbell is a successful entrepreneur, business owner and investor in manufacturing, tech, entertainment and real estate. Both his training and personal experiences operating businesses give him a valuable perspective on the real world of business and economics.

“Not only is Mr. Campbell an engaging and knowledgeable speaker, but today’s economic climate is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. To get his insights now could be extremely helpful to many. It promises to be an interesting evening, to say the least, and we’re happy to finally get him here.”

In fact, “getting him here” has been in the works for about 15 years, ever since Mulrooney and Campbell were seatmates on a flight from Vancouver to Omaha, Nebraska to see Warren Buffet speak at his annual shareholder’s gathering.

“Surprisingly, it was his first trip to see Buffet and my third, so I actually got to give him a little insight. Since that initial meeting, I’ve been wanting to bring him here to speak, and things finally fell into place,” notes Mulrooney.

“While this event isn’t quite in the same league as the Berkshire Hathaway AGM, local audience members will certainly come away with valuable information.”

To attend, pre-register by emailing jessica@mindsetwealth.com. Admission is by donation, and free for clients of Mindset Wealth, with proceeds going to Courtenay Special Olympics. The talk will run from 6:30 until about 8 p.m.

For further information about the event, call 250.338.5222.

