Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

