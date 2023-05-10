Well-known retailer and artist, April Cornell, is visiting Comox Valley and her affiliate boutique, La Cache Comox Valley on May 17 and 18. Photo supplied

Brand namesake April Cornell coming to the Comox Valley to visit her affiliate store

April Cornell, the well-known retailer and artist, is visiting Comox Valley and her affiliate boutique, La Cache Comox Valley on May 17-18.

Join her from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday (May 17) and stop in for tea from 11-2 p.m. on May 18.

Since 2012, Cornell has partnered with local business owner Linda Beattie to present a concept store, La Cache, to the Comox Valley, adorned with her ephemeral prints and lively colors and merchandised by the talented retail staff headed by Beattie. With roots in Canada stretching back to the 1970s, Cornell has used her platform as a retailer to bring her art to life, with prints inspired by her watercolours and a vivacious use of color that has become her signature.

Comox Valley and all of Vancouver Island have been a special destination for Cornell, visiting family in and around Victoria and working closely with Beattie on the vision for her shop. While she’s in town she plans to do a live art demonstration with new artworks for Beattie’s boutique that the public are welcome to observe. In addition, Beattie and Cornell will host and serve tea to the public on Thursday, May 18, and make time for a meet and greet with April to discuss her inspiration, her journey as a retailer, and how she chooses the colors and patterns for her nearly 50-year-old brand.

