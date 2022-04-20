Shelter Points Single Malt Whisky won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Submitted photo

Shelter Points Single Malt Whisky won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Submitted photo

Campbell River distillery earns pair of prizes at international competition

Shelter Point earned gold medals for its Single Malt and Smoke Point whiskies

You don’t have to travel to the islands off the coast of Scotland to find an award winning whisky distillery.

Campbell River’s Shelter Point struck Double Gold – twice – in the Canadian Whisky category at the world’s oldest and largest spirits contest.

Judges at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition awarded the distillery’s Single Malt and Smoke Point whisky with top marks, with every member of the judging panel giving both whiskys a gold rating.

“This is the first year Shelter Point Distillery has entered the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and to win two Double Gold medals is an exceptional milestone,” said Stephen Goodridge, the distillery’s general manager. “It is a testament to the quality of the whisky being distilled and bottled here, and we are thrilled as a Canadian distillery to have our single malts internationally recognized as some of the finest whiskies in the world. This win isn’t just for us – it’s for the entire Campbell River and Vancouver Island community.”

Shelter Point’s Single Malt whisky is said to show a balanced marriage of fruits, caramel, barley, baking spices, honey, seaside whiff, hints of wine, smoke and the sweet leathery mouthfeel of a high-quality single malt. While its Smoke Point offering has been likened to campfire in a bottle – sweet and salty, with peated warmth to comfort the soul.

The distillery is newly reopened for tastings and tours Wednesdays to Saturdays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Drop-ins are welcome to taste the spirits, though advance reservations are required for distillery tours.

For more information, to shop Shelter Point’s world- class whiskies, or to book your distillery experience, visit www.shelterpoint.ca.


