Canadian rideshare company recruits drivers for fall launch in Victoria

Uride is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for part-time drivers to build up its team in Victoria

Uride plans to launch its rideshare service in Victoria early this fall.

The decision comes after successful launches in Kelowna and Kamloops, but the Canadian rideshare company had its sights set on Greater Victoria since as early as 2019.

“We are aware of the challenges residents are facing when it comes to accessing reliable transportation, which is why we included Victoria in our expansion plans since we first applied to operate in British Columbia,” Uride’s chief operating officer Skye Volpi said in a press release.

Uride began recruiting drivers in the region earlier this month, and is making an effort to attract even more with new incentives.

They’re offering a $500 sign-on bonus for part-time drivers and weekly minimum guarantees of up to $1,500 for those interested in joining their All-Star Program. And to further sweeten the deal, they’ll cover the majority of startup costs for drivers joining the rideshare service — including licensing upgrades, vehicle safeties and background checks.

While no official launch date has been announced yet, long waits for drivers obtaining Class 4 licences in the province could delay it.

“This has been our main challenge during our British Columbia expansion,” Volpi said. “In some cities, we’ve received reports of six to eight-week delays for road tests, which needs to be addressed.”

Despite challenges, the company also plans to expand operations to Nanaimo and Prince George following Victoria.

