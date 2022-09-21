Celebration planned for retiring Comox Valley optometrist

Optometrist Dr. Elaine Kerr of FYI Doctors is retiring after 31 years of serving the community.

Kerr moved to the Comox Valley in 1991 after graduating top of her class at the University of Waterloo Optometry School.

“I wanted to be back on the coast, somewhere small enough for me to really become part of the community,” she said. Fortunately, at that time Dr. Lyle Myrfield was looking for an associate. They opened their current Courtenay clinic in 1992 and the Willow Point Optometry Clinic in 1996. The two-doctor practice grew to three clinics and eight optometrists over the last 30 years. Kerr was elected to the BC Doctors of Optometry Board right out of school and served for almost 15 years. She was PR chair for 10 years, and wrote many press releases and education pamphlets. Kerr oversaw the development of the children’s vision program, educating parents on the importance of all children having an eye exam by age five in order to eliminate preventable blindness.

Kerr also travelled abroad, providing volunteer eye care in the developing world, taking her to Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mexico and Peru, where she met her husband while hiking the Inca Trail. Kerr has also worked with local organizations to provide pro bono eye care to refugees new to Canada.

Kerr was recognized as BC Optometrist of the Year in 2002. But the highlight of her career was her patients.

“My greatest honour was helping people see well and retain their visual health. I loved all the stories from so many patients from different walks of life. It was truly a gift to get to know so many people in our amazing community.”

Kerr plans to remain in the Valley and volunteer her time giving back to her community, as well as being active skiing, swimming and cycling. She wants to thank all her patients over the past 31 years and asks them to please say hello if they see her around town.

Kerr’s patients are invited to come by FYI Courtenay on Wednesday, Sept. 28 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. to say goodbye and to meet the great team of optometrists who are taking over her patients.