Community, collaboration and connection at Courtenay’s newest co-working space, CO-VALLEY

Courtenay’s downtown core just got a little bit cooler. Tucked into the alley between 5th and 6th, also known as Simms Street, you’ll find the brand new Co-Valley.

Co-Valley co-working offers fourteen desks for monthly rental, drop-in options, and a meeting room that seats up to six, and is designed for remote workers and entrepreneurs. While it’s primarily used as an office space, it would lend itself well to events like art shows and community gatherings.

“This originally started as an experiment with the Foundation Hair Salon owners Courtenay Girard and Megan Pridy,” said Alex Clarke, co-founder of Co-Valley. “They relocated to 5th Street but wanted to hold onto their former salon space during the early days of the pandemic, so I asked if I could use it as an office. There was so much interest from the community that it spawned into something way bigger than I originally imagined.”

The pull of community and “working for myself, not by myself” is what drew Stephanie Sharpe to the space, first as a co-worker and now as co-founder of Co-Valley. Originally from Toronto via Vancouver, Sharpe is enthusiastic about Island life and wanted to co-create a space for locals and newcomers alike to enjoy a sense of community and camaraderie. “When friends and family visit me from the city, they’re in total awe of everything the Valley has to offer. Being part of the Co-Valley community has solidified that even more,” she says.

Copywriter Justin Beats agrees. He and his partner emigrated from the UK to Canada a few years ago. “I love it at Co-Valley,” he said. “The vibes are easy, the people are great, and the space is stylish. I’m easily the most productive on my office days, even with the odd coffee shop or brewery visit.”

“None of this would have been possible without the support of Courtenay and Megan at Foundation,” said Alex. “They’ve been pivotal in supporting the growth of the downtown Courtenay community, and have dedicated a ton of time and energy into making this co-working experiment a success!”

For more information, visit co-valley.ca.

