Comox chiropractic/rehab clinic offering free burnout and adrenal fatigue for women Wednesday

Origin Integrated Health is hosting a free International Women’s Day event, Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the clinic located at 1261 Noel Ave.

“Join us to learn how stress impacts the body and how to better manage it,” said Dr. Brittany Filipetti, chiropractor/health consultant. “If you are fatigued most of the time, crashing at 2 to 3 p.m., emotional beyond measure, have chronic pain/chronic health condition or an injury or heal ailment that is not going away please come to this talk, it is for you. You do not have to live this way.”

“Enjoy snacks, herbal teas and engage in breathwork to ignite the parasympathetics /calm so the body can respond to life’s demands. Guests will receive free supplement samples to support stress & the nervous system,” said Dr. Lyndsey Nabata, lead naturopathic physician at Origin Integrated Health.

Comox ValleyHealth and wellness