Comox Rotary’s Christmas candied smoked salmon sale now on

Comox Rotary is again offering candied smoked salmon nuggets for sale for the upcoming holiday season.

Comox Rotary is again offering candied smoked salmon nuggets for sale for the upcoming holiday season.

Comox Rotary partners with Hardy Buoys from Port Hardy to provide the best of Vancouver Island sockeye salmon nuggets, hot smoked and maple candied. The salmon pieces are packaged in one-pound portions, vacuum sealed and frozen for optimum freshness.

Comox Rotary smoked salmon nuggets are great for holiday entertaining. Even better, the profits are used to support both local and international projects, including water, sanitation, and educational projects in Honduras. Consumers can get the best smoked salmon in the world and give a community clean water for Christmas, while buying local.

The Comox Rotary Club has been making this popular Christmas-time treat available for more than 15 years. In that time, numerous villages in Honduras have received the lifesaving gift of unpolluted drinking water and hundreds of children whose mothers make a subsistence living in the markets have been educated.

The Comox Rotary Club does good things locally too. If you take your children or grandchildren to the waterpark in the Comox Marina, then you have had the chance to see the results of Rotary in action. The club has also been at the forefront of supporting housing the homeless in the Valley, of supporting seniors, and of finding other ways to make the Comox Valley a better place to live

At $32 per pound, it’s great value and you are supporting Comox Rotary’s good works, both domestically and internationally. You can even save a bit of money by ordering five pounds.

Five pounds cost $135, a saving of $25. Delivery in the Valley is free for orders over five pounds. Local pick-up is also available in November and December.

Just visit comoxrotary.ca/salmon to order. For more information on becoming a Rotarian, visit www.comoxrotary.ca.