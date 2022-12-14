The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ). Black Press file photo

Comox Valley Airport offers tips for holiday travel

The holiday season is always busy and this year, staff at Comox Valley Airport (YQ) expect that many will take the opportunity to take a flight to reunite with friends and family.

Friday, Dec. 16 to Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 is expected to be exceptionally busy at YQQ with more than 1,000 passengers a day moving through the airport. When combined with friends and family greeting or sending off passengers, the terminal, access road and parking are all expected to be active, requiring extra time and patience to ensure a safe voyage for all.

Here are some tips to help make your travel experience more enjoyable:

• Arrive early! Check-in counters open two hours before flight departure.

• When possible, check-in online prior to arrival and proceed directly through security if you don’t have any bags to check.

• Make sure that your government-issued ID is current and acceptable for travel.

• Arrange a ride to the airport ahead of time. Get a lift from a friend, book a taxi or plan for parking by downloading the Honk app.

• Understand your airline’s baggage limits and security requirements for both checked and carry-on bags. (You don’t want to have to leave your prized “snow globe” or other liquids behind.)

• Wait until you arrive at your destination to wrap presents or use gift bags for easy security screening.

A reminder that the merchants at YQQ are here to serve you. Mid Island Gifts has a great selection of gift items and cards while On the Fly Café has take-away pies, including the holiday favorite Ttourtiere for home-style baking without the effort. The airport (post-security) hold room now boasts On the Fly’s satellite café with beverages and snacks available to enjoy before your flight.

Please be aware that the YQQ lot can fill up during the busiest travel days. If possible, arrange for a ride to the airport. If you do have to park, check the CVAC Website www.comoxairport.com for any notification of restricted parking and to ensure there are spaces available on the day of your travel.

ALSO: BC Ferries gears up for the holiday season with more than 150 extra sailings

Air TravelComox Valley

