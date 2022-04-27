Comox Valley Farmers’ Institute advocating for and supporting local farmers since 1873

Written by Karen Stevenson and Niki Whittaker

The Comox Valley Farmers’ Institute (CVFI) is committed to agriculture, food, farming and farmers in the Comox Valley.

We are a non-profit organization incorporated under the Farmers & Women’s Institutes Act and have a long and rich history of proudly supporting agriculture in the Comox Valley since 1873. We are proud to be part of the greater family of BC Farmers’ Institutes, which are uniquely set apart as the only farm advocacy organizations backed by provincial legislation and with a direct link to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

We are an active contributor and advocate to the continued success of all types of agriculture in the Comox Valley and want to see our members succeed in the business of farming. We strive to see agriculture grow and be a valued and important contributor to the social, economic and environmental fabric of the Comox Valley’s long-term prosperity. We accomplish these goals in that:

• We are a knowledge conduit that offers locally relevant information and learning opportunities such as workshops, field days and agricultural education events as well as monthly meetings with a wide variety of guest speakers addressing agriculturally relevant topics;

• We keep abreast of and advocate for agricultural and rural interests with local, regional, provincial and at times federal governments; collectively we sit at many tables and are well connected;

• We offer members the opportunity to rent CVFI-owned farm implements from our equipment co-op and participate in bulk purchases of products;

• We host several social and charity events throughout the year such as our farm equipment auction, harvest supper and Taste of the Valley;

• We maintain and offer two annual bursaries to students pursuing post secondary education in agriculture;

• We provide networking and mentorship opportunities to both new and established farmers alike while offering relevant connections

Our membership runs roughly 80 to 100 members strong. We welcome all persons engaged in farming and agriculture to become members or attend our monthly meetings. Membership dues are $50. We meet the third Tuesday evening of each month, 7 p.m., at the Dove Creek Hall.

