Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board has seats to fill

Working with people in the community is at the heart of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation.

The foundation raises funds to support acute care at the Comox Valley hospital, Island Health-delivered community healthcare, mental health and substance use services and long-term care at Cumberland Lodge, Glacier View Lodge and The Views at St. Joseph’s.

It is an honour to work with a community that generously gives to support the best possible care, close to home.

A dynamic, volunteer board of directors carefully oversee the foundation, ensuring donations have maximum impact on local healthcare. These hardworking, enthusiastic individuals have a passion and a commitment to supporting quality healthcare in the Comox Valley. They come from all walks of life and offer experience, wisdom, and time.

The Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board is seeking new members and invites letters of interest to join them in serving on the board. This is a meaningful opportunity to have a significant impact on healthcare in the Comox Valley, to work with a motivated team, and to bring your insights and leadership to help others.

Please submit a letter of interest by email to info@cvhealthcarefoundation.com by March 15.

To learn more, visit www.cvhealthcarefoundation.com.

