Comox Valley man recognized by Mobile Electronics Magazine

A Comox Valley man became just the second Canadian to be recognized as installer-of-the-year by Mobile Electronics Magazine.

Marty Adamschek, who works at Andres Electronics in Courtenay, won the award, which was announced Sunday, Feb. 20 in Las Vegas during KnowledgeFest — an annual gathering of mobile electronics retailers. A friend accepted the award on his behalf.

“The installer-of-the-year is the biggest award in our industry,” said Adamschek, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years. He has been with Andres just over three years when the business bought McKays Electronics, where he had worked for 17 years.

“It recognizes car audio installers who are at the top of their field based on work ethic, installation knowledge, custom fabrication, and their involvement to help better other professionals in the industry.”

The road to the award was an involved process that took about four months. Entrants can nominate themselves, or be nominated by a fellow industry professional. Adamschek was nominated by a past winner. They then submitted videos showing pictures of their work, and a panel interview of past winners that judged them. From there, the top 50 contestants were determined. Contestants garnered votes from others in the industry, and from friends. After a month of voting, the list narrowed to the top 12.

Contestants then created a video submission consisting of a more elaborate interview portion. It also showed a feature vehicle with a larger custom install, with details about equipment, materials, inspiration behind the design and how customer expectations were met. This again was judged by a panel of former winners.

Adamschek will be receiving a trophy. As well, an article will run in Mobile Electronics Magazine out of the States.

“It feels amazing to be recognized by my peers in an industry that I love and have devoted most of my life to,” he said. “Every day I try to leave this industry better than I found it, and to be recognized for it is an honour.”



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessComox ValleyComputers and Electronics