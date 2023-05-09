Comox Valley Record advertising consultant wins Ma Murray Award for ad design

Comox Valley Record advertising consultant Tracey Lawrence (second from left) gets high fives all around from co-workers Artur Ciastkowski, Erin Haluschak and Peter Diespecker upon winning the Ma Murray Ad Design Award. The awards show was live-streamed May 4. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley Record advertising consultant Tracey Lawrence added some hardware to her shelf on Thursday, May 4, winning the prestigious Ma Murray Award for ad design.

Lawrence’s winning entry was an ad for Ashley Home Furniture.

The Record had numerous other ‘podium’ placements at this year’s Ma Murrays.

Trio editor Erin Haluschak and her team won silver in the Special Publications Award (10,000+ circulation).

Haluschak also won an individual bronze in the Feature Video Award category, for her Marmot release on Mount Washington piece.

And Record editor Terry Farrell also won a silver for his submission in the Breaking News Video Award, for his submission, Driver airlifted to hospital after semi overturns on Highway 19.

The Ma Murray Awards are an annual competition put on by the BC/Yukon Community News Association, celebrating the best print journalism work in the province of British Columbia and the Yukon Territories.

AwardsComox Valley