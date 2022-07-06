Comox Valley Regional District hires new CFO

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) will soon have a new person to oversee its coffers.

Lucy Wiwcharuk was recently announced as the new chief financial officer (CFO) and will start work on Aug. 8. As CFO, she will lead the financial, accounting, insurance, procurement, asset management and contracting functions for the organization. She will also play a key role in ensuring the alignment of the CVRD board’s strategic priorities.

“I am very excited to be joining the CVRD executive team and take part in the future direction of such a beautiful community,” she said in a news release. “I am passionate about public administration and look forward to applying my skills to ensure the community is fiscally sustainable and citizens receive good value for tax dollars.”

Wiwcharuk most recently worked with the City of Airdrie in Alberta. There, she served as the director of corporate services and CFO since 2012, providing strategic leadership to the organization and overseeing various departments, including financial services, procurement, risk management, revenue and assessment services (utility administration, taxes and assessment) and information technology. She started with the city in 2007. With a deep background in financial planning and working with the public, she is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“Fiscal responsibility at the CVRD is one of our highest priorities, especially in such uncertain economic times,” Chief Administrative Officer Russell Dyson said. “We are excited to have Lucy part of our team. Lucy will contribute to the CVRD’s stability as an organization and help achieve our goal, which is to deliver top quality services to our residents in an affordable and responsible way.”

