The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa. Black Press file photo

The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa. Black Press file photo

Comox Valley resort wins top hotel in B.C. at industry awards

The awards ceremony celebrated exceptional accomplishments in British Columbia’s accommodation sector

A Comox Valley resort has been recognized as the best in the province at a recent awards night hosted by the BC Hotel Association.

The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa won the Hotel of the Year award at an event hosted by the association in Kelowna May 2.

The resort topped other notable hotels such as the Oswego Hotel, The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Robin Hood Inn & Suites in Victoria and the Versante Hotel in Richmond.

The awards ceremony celebrated exceptional accomplishments in British Columbia’s accommodation sector and highlighted the strength and talent of the industry.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2023 BCHA Awards of Excellence,” said Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO of the BC Hotel Association.

“Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and the overall advancement of our industry has elevated the standard for the provincial accommodation sector. We are delighted to recognize their outstanding contributions and thank both the winners and all nominees for their integral role in making hotels in British Columbia such phenomenal places to work, visit and enjoy.”

Richard Benson, executive chef of the Kingfisher took second place in the Heart of Hospitality Award to Kunal Dighe, executive chef of the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox Valley resort finalist in provincial accommodation awards

Comox Valley

Previous story
Attorney general alerts online companies to B.C.’s new image-sharing law

Just Posted

MG3 will celebrate the music of “spaghetti western” composer, Ennio Morricone, at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, May 18.
MG3 celebrates spaghetti western music at Old Church in Courtenay

On May 2, the City of Courtenay issued a flood management plan on May 2 to deal with the possibility of flooding. File Photo
Courtenay developing flood plan; seeking public feedback

Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been sentenced for possession of 1.2kg of fentanyl, the largest seizure reported in recent history.
Man sentenced after ‘one of the largest fentanyl seizures’ in Comox Valley: RCMP

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program will be funding the relocation of Vancouver Island Marmots to Strathcona Park this year. Photo Adam Taylor
New funding coming to Campbell River, Puntledge watersheds for Fish and Wildlife projects

Pop-up banner image