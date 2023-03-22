ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Comox Valley Women’s Business Network accepting donations for silent auction

The Comox Valley Women’s Business Network is holding an online silent auction as a fundraiser and is in need of donations to be used as auction items.

The auction will take place April 21-23.

Funds raised in the auction will support the Comox Valley Family Services Association, a non-profit society that offers support services that can help families, children, individuals, and our community flourish.

Any businesses or individuals who would like to contribute to the success of this fundraiser can contact comoxvalleywbn@gmail.com

