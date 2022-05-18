Stock image

Comox Valley workshop addresses estate planning for younger demographic

Join Suzanne Grant of Swift Datoo and Robert Mulrooney of Mindset Wealth – iA Private Wealth Management to learn how to estate plan while also growing your nest egg.

Estate planning isn’t just for retirement; this presentation is focused on people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

The workshop takes place at 40 Knots Winery (400 Anderton Rd., Comox) on Thursday, May 26, from 6-8 p.m.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3NdKxbs to register for the event.

Limited seating will be available, and all health protocols will be followed.

Grant is a lawyer at Swift Datoo whose preferred area of practice is in wills, estates, and trusts litigation.

Mulroney is an investment advisor who began his career in Vancouver, before moving to the Comox Valley with his wife in 2005 and establishing the Mindset Wealth office in Courtenay.

This event is jointly presented by the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation and the Comox Valley Community Foundation and hosted at 40 Knots Winery.

