CR Lawyers to use open house at Courtenay office as fundraiser for two local non-profit societies

CR Lawyers is hosting an open house Sept. 29 to help raise funds for The Immigrant Welcome Centre and the Comox Valley Head Injury Society. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

CR Lawyers LLP is hosting an open house and fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations near and dear to the team’s heart.

The community is invited to drop by the CR Lawyers’ Courtenay office (350 17th Street) on Thursday, Sept. 29, between 4:30 and 7 p.m. to network, participate in a silent auction, and help raise funds for The Immigrant Welcome Centre (IWC) and The Comox Valley Head Injury Society (CVHIS).

CR Lawyers recently merged and expanded into the Courtenay office, and as new neighbours, they want to show their support for the community.

Partner Lyle Carlstrom said there are a number of reasons why these two organizations are important to their team and organization.

“We are hosting this fundraising mixer for numerous reasons,” he said. “First, the war in Ukraine has obliged many citizens of that country to leave. Happily, many have chosen the northern part of Vancouver Island as their new home. We are aware of the challenges involved with moving to another country, and the Immigrant Welcome Centre does a great job of helping newcomers from Ukraine and other parts of the world settle in our communities.

“Secondly, we are acutely conscious of the physical, mental, and financial challenges that come with brain injury,” Carlstrom continued, noting that CR Lawyers associate Steve Allardice has been a valuable member of the CVHIS board since 2018. “We are happy to assist the society and Steve’s efforts to support those who have head injuries.”

The fundraising event is open to all. Appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar by Comox Valley microbrewery Ace Brewing Co. The public is also invited to tour the new office of CR Lawyers and the office of their neighbour and event co-host, Chartered Professional Accountant Nicole Cahoon.

Businessfundraiser