Downtown Courtenay BIA accepting applications for Market Day vendors

The “Real 50th Annual” Downtown Courtenay Market Day returns after a two-year pandemic pause.

This beloved community event fills 5th Street, as well as Duncan and England Avenues from 4th to 6th streets, bringing a vibrant street fair to the heart of Courtenay.

Applications are now live on Downtown Courtenay’s website for artists, crafters, food trucks and other vendors. Applicants can book a spot for their wares and be part of the bustling downtown merchant district for the day.

Handmade goods, art and food are all welcome additions to the booths that line 5th street.

This is a well-attended community event that hosts long-term returning vendors and emerging artists, as well as featuring downtown merchants in their shops and streetside booths.

Several community partners are participating, giving a festival feeling to the day. Free family art activities, two music stages, roving entertainment, a classic car demonstration, bicycle lock-up, and more, will delight participants throughout the free, outdoor day-long event.

Event planners comply with all current and changing PHO COVID protocols.

To get involved as a vendor, volunteer or community partner, email info@downtowncourtenay.com

Visit www.downtowncourtenay.com for vendor applications.

BusinessCourtenay

Previous story
Emissions plan leaves oilpatch with uncertainty; cap on sector still in development

Just Posted

Life hasn’t always been easy for Nikko Segriff, but YANA has been there to help. Photo supplied
YANA family says reaching out was the hardest part

A doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients in his office in Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia says it has suspended a doctor from practising while it completes an investigation into allegations that he sidestepped COVID-19 public health orders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson
Denman Island doctor alleged to have circumvented COVID-19 regulations suspended

Red Mason Bee couple (Andre Karwath/licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic license)
Early pollinators buzzing around Comox

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for tips about a vehicle arson on Piercy Avenue. RCMP file photo
Comox Valley RCMP looking for tips on vehicle arson