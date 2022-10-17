Downtown Courtenay business celebrating 40 years

Cupcakes, prizes, snacks and libations – FD & Interiors is celebrating 40 years in business – and the public is invited.

The ‘40 & Fabulous’ birthday bash takes place Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m. at 357 5th Street.

“It’s a chance for us to both celebrate our birthday and thank all our wonderful customers and neighbours downtown who have supported us over the years,” said Linda Ritchie, founder and owner. “We’ll have door prizes, a silent auction, appetizers and wine from 40 Knots. Plus, I’ve invited a couple of artists whose work we carry. And, of course, there will be cake – after all, turning 40 is a big deal!”

A big deal and more than Ritchie could have imagined when she started her business in 1982 after her young family moved to the Valley from Vancouver.

“Setting up house, I was having a hard time finding contemporary furnishings and décor in the Comox Valley. A niche needed filling, so I used our house down-payment savings and opened the store.”

Back then, as now, the business focused on contemporary décor and interior design. It took a little getting used to for some.

“That was one of the biggest challenges we faced. We needed to do some educating on contemporary style. Now with the Valley growing and people moving here from all over the world, that’s not an issue.”

While the Valley – and styles – have changed over those years, Ritchie notes that some things are still the same.

“Whether it’s working with developers on housing projects, clients who are downsizing or teens looking to decorate their own space, helping clients never changes. My consistent goal is that every customer who walks through our door leaves having somehow had their lives enriched. I want to make people feel welcome and happy.

“That’s what has helped us succeed for 40 years and that’s the plan for the future – keep doing what we’re doing.”

