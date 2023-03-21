Harjit Sajjan speaks with a reporter during an interview in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Harjit Sajjan speaks with a reporter during an interview in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Feds spend $26M on growth and innovation of Vancouver-based companies

Funds to assist development of power drills and virtual reality, among other advancements

The federal government is doling out cash in British Columbia to help in the growth and innovation of 10 Vancouver-based companies.

Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced eight companies will receive a total of just over $16 million from a federal scale-up and productivity fund.

The minister called the province “fertile ground for companies to innovate and grow.”

The money will go toward projects including expanding sales of an orthopedic power drill system to North American trauma centres and growing a virtual reality medical training platform for adoption in global markets.

Almost $4.7 million will be going to Circle Innovation, a jobs and growth fund, while $5 million will allow CoPilot AI to expand its sales software platform within the United States.

A statement from Sajjan’s office says the nearly $26 million in total funding will create 500 jobs, more than $500 million in revenue growth, and over $400 million in new global sales for B.C. companies.

RELATED: Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

RELATED: Feds kick in $5.5 million to help B.C. mitigate economic effects of disasters

Federal PoliticsTechnology

Previous story
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court’s permission

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Kickers' men's and women's teams now have the same uniforms. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Kickers now colour co-ordinated

Baby Eleanor has spent much of the first two months of her life away from home, as the family deals with the issues surrounding a pre-term baby. YANA has been there every step of the way. Photo supplied
Comox Valley family dealing with preterm baby receives ‘unexpected gift’ from YANA

Jackson Bocksnick (2134) is at the head of the pack in the mass start of the 2023 Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo courtesy JoeCrazyLegs
Comox Valley RV Half Marathon crowns two new champions

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to arrive in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training in April. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Snowbirds set dates for spring training in the Comox Valley