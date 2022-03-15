Floating Nordic-style spa proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour

A rendering of a proposed floating sauna for Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)A rendering of a proposed floating sauna for Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)
A rendering of some urban greenspace atop a proposed floating sauna in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)A rendering of some urban greenspace atop a proposed floating sauna in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)
A rendering of a proposed floating sauna for Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)A rendering of a proposed floating sauna for Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)

The companies behind a floating 144-foot spa facility are hoping to draw traffic to Victoria’s Inner Harbour rain or shine with the promise of saunas and hot and cold pools.

Varm Experiences Ltd., in association with Havn Experiences Ltd., is asking the city to approve a design for a dock space next to the Harbour Airport in Ship Point Marina.

Inspired by Scandinavian-style hydrotherapy, the Havn facility would feature saunas; hot, cold and saltwater pools; and urban green spaces for relaxing. It would also include event and concert space, possible floating stages, and washrooms and change rooms.

The proposal suggests a two-storey, 144 by 33-foot boat-shaped space.

A design rendering of a proposed floating sauna in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)

A design rendering of a proposed floating sauna in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)

In the application, Varm and Havn say the goal is to draw people to a more neglected area of the Inner Harbour year-round. They also emphasize environmentally-friendly design features, such as using recycled and reused materials for up to 90 per cent of construction and collecting rainwater to water green spaces during dry periods.

The companies say the lower deck of the facility would be completely accessible, but admit steep pathways down to Ship Point Marina and existing dock ramps would hinder some people from reaching the site. They say they’re prepared to work with the city and Greater Victoria Harbour Authority to make it as accessible as possible.

City staff began reviewing Varm and Havn’s application on March 10. Once through, it will head to council for discussion.

developmentInner HarbourVictoria

Previous story
Canada’s new electric-vehicle registrations soar in 2021 but still lag behind Europe
Next story
Technological revolution of work during pandemic shows promise and inequality

Just Posted

A segment of the Island Rail corridor, formerly known as the E&N Railway. File Photo
Off The Page podcast: Friends of Rails to Trails

When breaking news strikes, you can count on the Comox Valley Record. (File photos)
New digital subscription program at the Comox Valley Record offers readers exclusive benefits

A red belted bumble bee is seen here on a delphinium. With the spring thaw comes the presence of queen bees, preparing their nesting sites. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: The queen has arrived

The Connect Warming Centre at 685 Cliffe Ave. has closed for the daytime, but showers and overnight service remain open until March 31. File photo
Courtenay warming centre closes during the day