B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks about the provincial government’s CleanBC plan aimed at reducing climate pollution, during an announcement in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 5, 2018. FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C. The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government’s CleanBC Industry Fund.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks about the provincial government’s CleanBC plan aimed at reducing climate pollution, during an announcement in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 5, 2018. FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C. The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government’s CleanBC Industry Fund.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FortisBC, Suncor to partner on Port Moody hydrogen pilot project

$11-million project partly funded by the B.C. government and will produce hydrogen from natural gas

FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C.

The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government’s CleanBC Industry Fund.

The project will be located at Suncor’s Burrard Terminal site and will produce hydrogen from natural gas.

The carbon byproduct produced will be stored as solid synthetic graphite that can be sold for manufacturing or industrial use.

FortisBC says if the pilot project advances to the full commercial stage, it would produce up to 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen per year. It says this volume of hydrogen could replace the equivalent annual natural gas usage of about 3,300 B.C. households.

The project is currently in the engineering and design phase. FortisBC says a prototype for testing is expected to be constructed on site by the end of 2023.

—The Canadian Press

energy sector

Previous story
A majority of British Columbians are choosing to shop at small businesses: survey

Just Posted

Comox Valley farmer Dave Semmelink will soon be featured as ‘Farmer Dave’ on CTV’s upcoming reality TV show, Farming For Love. Photo by Farming for Love/CTV
Comox Valley’s ‘Farmer Dave’ hoping to sow seeds of love with new reality show

RCMP investigators seized mutliple weapons from a 45-year-old Comox Valley man. RCMP photo
Comox Valley man in custody for drugs, guns seizure

A fire broke out inside the Komox Grind Espresso & Smoothie Bar early Tuesday (July 5) morning in Comox. Photo by Mackai Sharp
Fire causes damage to popular Comox coffee shop

Halbe Hall has been at the centre of the community for almost 100 years, starting as a school in Oyster River in the 1920s. Photo supplied
Black Creek Old Age Pensioners Society hosting its first fundraiser in more than 2 years