A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hudson’s Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to ‘flatten the organization’

Shift will not affect retail workers at the Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada

Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year.

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson’s Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.

None of the job losses have affected retail workers at Hudson’s Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is taking “additional steps to flatten the organization and streamline operations” as the retail sector continues to face headwinds.

She says economic pressures in the retail industry have persisted longer than expected, making the second round of job losses necessary.

Bourre says the company is committed to fairness and respect as it supports its employees impacted by the layoff.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Company unveils 25 Zellers locations to open inside select stores

JobsRetail

Previous story
Former Vancouver Island business owner wants rate cap on commercial rent increases
Next story
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users

Just Posted

the Gooey-Duck Fountain is Betty Annand’s fifth book in the past six years.
96-year-old Courtenay author pens fifth novel in six years

A ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the funding for the Naut’sa mawt Indigenous affordable housing project in Courtenay took place Friday morning (May 5). Photo via @GordJohns Twitter
Funding in place for Indigenous affordable housing project in Courtenay

A past Mac Bros Basketball Camp. Black Prss file photo
Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns to the Comox Valley

WeCan Shelter Society co-founder Charlene Davis, and Dawn 2 Dawn Action on Homelessness founder Tom Grant cut the ribbon to officially open the ninth WeCan Shelter home. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.
Ninth WeCan Shelter home opens at Maple Pool Campground in Courtenay

Pop-up banner image