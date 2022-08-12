In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Investment in residential construction falls for first time in nine months: StatCan

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months

Statistics Canada says investment in residential construction declined for the first time in nine months in June, as gains in the non-residential sector helped push overall construction investment up 0.3 per cent to $20.8 billion.

The agency says residential construction investment fell 0.4 per cent to $15.5 billion in June, with Quebec being the biggest drag.

Within the residential segment, investment in single-family homes continued to show strength, rising 0.7 per cent to $8.6 billion, having outpaced multi-unit construction since the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.

Non-residential construction investment rebounded in June, increasing 2.4 per cent to $5.3 billion for the month, with commercial construction advancing 2.7 per cent to $3.0 billion, driven by Ontario.

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months, as a result of an Ontario construction workers strike.

Statistics Canada says the total value of investment in building construction rose 3.3 per cent to $62.3 billion in the second quarter, the third consecutive quarterly increase.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased UK travel chaos
Next story
Luxury goods tax on super-rich could hit electric vehicles: expert

Just Posted

Mabel Kelly (centre) is surrounded by Bennett Sheet Metal, after they installed a new furnace at her home in Courtenay, as part of the Lennox Industries Feel The Love Program in 2021. Bennett Sheet Metal is looking for a worthy recipient for the 2022 campaign. Photo by Allison Brown
Lennox Feel The Love campaign returns for 2022

Shelly and Mateo, one of twelve families who will move into Habitat’s affordable housing development at 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay, hold shovels at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony. Photo Credit: John Bonner
Habitat for Humanity partners with Peninsula Co-op for a monthly donor drive

Cumberland has adopted its amended zoning bylaw to cover short-term vacation rentals. (Pixabay)
Cumberland adopts short-term vacation rental bylaw

Caelan McIntosh was involved in the 2021 Comox Bike Co YANA Ride, three weeks before his birth. Photo supplied.
McIntoshes paying it back at this year’s YANA Ride, after paying it forward in 2021