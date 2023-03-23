Island chief defends seaweed cow-fart reduction project as ‘environmentally friendly’

A forest of seaweed floats in the ocean. Synergraze Sustainable Agriculture and T’Sou-ke Nation have partnered to develop a process for turning seaweed into an additive for cattle feed. Still, it hasn’t come without controversy in East Sooke. (Shutterstock)

T’Sou-ke First Nation Chief Gordon Planes says a proposal to develop a process for turning seaweed into an additive for cattle feed will not harm the environment but will benefit it.

Synergraze Sustainable Agriculture and T’Sou-ke Nation partnered last year to produce Synergraze, a feed additive that prevents cows from belching methane. The partners say the land-based seaweed aquaculture facility in East Sooke could help Canada meet its emissions targets.

Cattle and other ruminants are major polluters of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. According to research, adding seaweed to cattle feed has been shown to reduce livestock’s environmental impact. Synergraze producers say their product could reduce methane production by up to 90 per cent.

But the program has faced criticism from environmental advocates, including Al Wickheim, director of the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, who cited a lack of consistent information from the proponent.

The type of seaweed to be used has been a concern, as Asparagopsis, a species of red algae that thrives in warm water and is highly effective in stopping cow belching, has been considered an invasive species. Asparagopsis is not on the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ marine invasive species list.

Planes said Synergraze would not use Asparagopsis and instead use local Pacific ocean seaweed.

“T’Sou-ke First Nation would not allow nor participate in anything that would be detrimental to our environment,” Planes said. “The entire reason we are partners with Synergraze is that we want to help Mother Earth.”

According to a Capital Regional District report, the use of marine algae to reduce methane emissions from cattle to reduce methane emissions is gaining prominence worldwide. It is moving to the pilot stage of commercialization. A cursory literature review indicates that only the red algae Asparagopsis is used.

Research indicates Asparagopsis contain secondary metabolites called brominated halogenated compounds that stop animals with rumens from emitting methane.

Synergraze will use a combination of Pacific seaweed to produce its product, but which ones are being kept secret, Planes said.

“We are not going to divulge the specific species publicly, nor the exact location where it can be found, as that is part of our proprietary information and needs to be protected,” Planes said.

The T’Sou-ke First Nation has held several public events on reserve land and has given tours to East Sooke residents.

“We are excited to be part of this venture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cattle on a global scale. We want our nation, our community of Sooke, and our country to be part of the global solution to climate change,” Planes said.

