IT’S YOUR BUSINESS: Changing with the times

It was George Bernard Shaw who said progress is impossible without change and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.

Marketing strategies have come a long way since the days when a business owner would stand in a crowded marketplace shouting out about their products and services. This form of marketing lasted for centuries until the era of the industrial revolution, when the selling of products took a decidedly different turn.

Businesses began to focus on the manufacturing of goods on a massive scale. Their marketing efforts were focused on increasing efficiencies allowing them to focus on lowering prices in order to beat the competition.

With more companies joining the fray, the focus of marketing strategies during the 1920s and up to the 1950s revolved around sales volume. Campaigns ran on the concept of consumers will buy their products based on catchy sales promotions rather than customer satisfaction.

This all began to change during the 60s and 70s when companies began to realize that they needed to focus more on their customers’ needs rather than their business needs. Thus began an era when the focus turned to being more creative in reaching out to consumers, researching their purchasing goals and talking to them in a language that resonated with their lifestyle. Think Mad Men of the TV series.

As the research became more sophisticated in terms of discovering what was really going on in consumers’ minds it became evident that marketing strategies needed to change in order to be in tune with societal norms. This gave rise to campaigns based on sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

At the same time that these shifts were taking place, from the early 90s onward to today, the world changed dramatically with the advent of the digital age. Again marketers had to shift their focus in terms of tactics and marketing strategies. The companies that have succeeded through these times are the ones that have been able to adapt to the consumers’ changing habits, preferences and spending patterns.

In order to keep up with change there are several things that you can do. The first is to get to really know your customer. Knowing what your customer wants and needs puts you ahead of the game. This allows you to develop relevant messaging and by knowing what their preferences are with regards to media usage chose the right platform to reach them.

To finish off this column here’s one last quote from Charles Darwin, “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent. It is the one most responsive to change.”

