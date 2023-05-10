IT’S YOUR BUSINESS: Cross-promotion an effective advertising tool

By Joe Smith

Special to the Record

One of the best marketing tools that can help you achieve greater market share and stretch your ad dollars is ‘cross-promotion.’

Cross-promotion has the potential to inject new life into your advertising and marketing strategies. It allows you to increase your exposure, enhance your reputation, build on your customer base and do it cost-effectively and efficiently.

Executing a cross-promotion sounds simple. It’s not. You must put a lot of thought into what you are trying to accomplish and above all must choose a business partner whose client base is compatible with yours, is reputable and trustworthy. Choose wisely. Before you approach another business you need to ensure that you have done your homework.

First of all, identify and set your goals. Have knowledge and understanding of who your own customers are. Make a list of all the companies that you think may have a customer base similar to yours. Be creative and think outside the proverbial box.

It is essential that your choice of partner has attributes that match yours, otherwise, you run the risk of confusing your customers. Identify the benefits for both yourself and your partner.

Make sure that your proposal has something for everyone and it is of course the classic win/win situation.

One caution though, limit the number of partners. You don’t want to dilute your brand and the opportunity to zero in on your best prospects. Also, be prepared to put into place measurement tools so that you can gauge the success of your promotion.

Whether you are a large or small business, home-based, storefront or online, cross-promotion can help you stand out in the marketplace. Here are a few ideas that can help get you started.

Offer a discount, reward or specialty item redeemable at your partner’s business and make a similar offer available at your business for your partner’s customers. Run a contest offering prizes supplied by you and your partner.

Provide links on your website or other social media. There could even be an opportunity to run a small ad on your partner’s home page.

Produce a joint promotional flyer. Share a booth at a consumer or trade show. If you are a service provider hold a joint seminar or workshop.

The number of cross-promotional opportunities is only limited by your imagination.

Once you have found a partner to work with, do some brainstorming and you will find that your ideas will only be limited by your imagination. Remember the most successful cross-promotion relationships always bring added value to all concerned and work twice as effectively, because you are doubling or tripling your efforts.

Joe Smith is a communications consultant and an accomplished fine artist. He can be reached via email at joesmith@shaw.ca

BusinessColumn